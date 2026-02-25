Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Vernova stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $879.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $711.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $879.89.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 18.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $817.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.24.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

