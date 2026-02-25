Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Coupang stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Get Coupang alerts:

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coupang from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 164,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.