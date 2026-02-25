Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Unloads Shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Shopify stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

