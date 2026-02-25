Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Unloads Shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Shopify stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.
Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.
- Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.
- Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.
Shopify Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Shopify stock opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
Key Stories Impacting Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman/analyst recognition: Goldman Sachs has Shopify on its list of top growth picks and Truist upgraded SHOP to Buy with a higher price target, signaling renewed institutional confidence that could support buying interest. Is Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is One of Goldman Sachs’s Top Growth Stock Picks? InsiderMonkey coverage
- Positive Sentiment: New ad channels via AI assistants: Reporting says Shopify is placing ads on behalf of merchants inside ChatGPT — this could open a high-margin distribution/ads revenue stream and broaden merchant reach if monetized effectively. Shopify Shows Ads on Behalf of Its Merchants in ChatGPT
- Positive Sentiment: AI commerce push: Coverage highlights Shopify’s deeper AI commerce initiatives (Catalog, Google-backed protocols) which could drive long-term GMV and new product monetization opportunities if adoption continues. Can Shopify’s AI Commerce Strategy Drive the Next Leg of Growth? Zacks analysis
- Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem strength: TxtCart (an AI SMS marketing platform built for Shopify) reported strong growth and $100M+ in SMS-attributed merchant revenue — a signal that third-party apps on Shopify continue to scale and contribute to merchant monetization. TxtCart Accelerates Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on valuation and buy-opportunity: Several outlets frame the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity and revisit whether SHOP’s valuation is justified given volatility; useful for investors reassessing risk/reward but not immediate fundamentals. Shopify stock is tumbling: Is this a chance to buy? Valuation piece
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings/technical weakness: Reports note Shopify posted strong revenue but missed EPS expectations and the stock is trading below key moving averages — an immediate drag that explains short-term selling pressure and raises near-term downside risk if guidance is cautious. What’s Going On With Shopify Stock Monday?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.
About Representative Jackson
Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
