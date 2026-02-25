Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Viasat stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

Viasat Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Viasat Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 200,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $7,018,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,534,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,862,904.37. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,408. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 354,290 shares of company stock worth $13,059,722 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

