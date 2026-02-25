Rep. Debbie Dingell Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares

Representative Debbie Dingell (Democratic-Michigan) recently bought shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Waters stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Waters stock opened at $326.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.18 and its 200 day moving average is $350.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Evercore started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 225.5% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,551,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,021,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,403,615,000 after purchasing an additional 950,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Waters by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,397,000 after purchasing an additional 825,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $266,384,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Waters by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,241,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,447,000 after purchasing an additional 656,436 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Dingell

Debbie Dingell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Dingell (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Dingell was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Dingell went on to attend Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service in 1975 and a master’s degree in liberal studies in 1996.

Dingell worked for General Motors Corporation (GM) for over 30 years, serving as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handing public affairs. She also served as chairwoman of the Manufacturing Initiative at the American Automotive Policy Council.

Her first elected position was to Wayne State University’s Board of Governors, when Dingell was elected to serve an eight-year term in 2006. She was also appointed to positions with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education and Economic Growth by former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.