ADT (ADT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.2955 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in ADT by 75.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT News Summary

Positive Sentiment: ADT completed a $170 million cash acquisition of Origin Wireless, bringing an AI Wi‑Fi sensing platform that detects human presence without cameras or audio; management says the tech will reduce false alarms, enable new automation/aging-in-place use cases and add privacy-friendly features to ADT’s monitored services. Read More.

ADT completed a $170 million cash acquisition of Origin Wireless, bringing an AI Wi‑Fi sensing platform that detects human presence without cameras or audio; management says the tech will reduce false alarms, enable new automation/aging-in-place use cases and add privacy-friendly features to ADT’s monitored services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ADT secured a five-year renewable commercial/license agreement with Verisure (valued at ~$30M for development services plus per-household fees) that preserves exclusivity in professionally monitored security in Europe/Latin America and expands the tech’s global footprint. This provides near-term recurring revenue and scale for Origin’s platform. Read More.

ADT secured a five-year renewable commercial/license agreement with Verisure (valued at ~$30M for development services plus per-household fees) that preserves exclusivity in professionally monitored security in Europe/Latin America and expands the tech’s global footprint. This provides near-term recurring revenue and scale for Origin’s platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Origin is the recognized inventor of Wi‑Fi motion sensing and brings a portfolio of 200+ patents — strengthening ADT’s IP position versus competitors and supporting product differentiation in privacy-conscious markets. Read More.

Origin is the recognized inventor of Wi‑Fi motion sensing and brings a portfolio of 200+ patents — strengthening ADT’s IP position versus competitors and supporting product differentiation in privacy-conscious markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial rollout is not immediate — ADT expects to begin commercializing Origin’s tech in 2027, so revenue/ROI timing is long-dated and depends on product integration and customer adoption. Read More.

Commercial rollout is not immediate — ADT expects to begin commercializing Origin’s tech in 2027, so revenue/ROI timing is long-dated and depends on product integration and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management will discuss the acquisition and strategy on ADT’s March 2 earnings call — that call should be watched for integration plans, cost assumptions and commercialization milestones. Read More.

Management will discuss the acquisition and strategy on ADT’s March 2 earnings call — that call should be watched for integration plans, cost assumptions and commercialization milestones. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The $170M cash outlay and integration risk could pressure near-term free cash flow and highlights execution risk — benefits are forward‑looking and dependent on successful scale and regulatory/data considerations. Read More.

The $170M cash outlay and integration risk could pressure near-term free cash flow and highlights execution risk — benefits are forward‑looking and dependent on successful scale and regulatory/data considerations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reliance on partner commercialization (e.g., Verisure) and ongoing licensing exposes ADT to execution and partner-dependency risks; competitors may pursue alternative sensing solutions. Read More.

Reliance on partner commercialization (e.g., Verisure) and ongoing licensing exposes ADT to execution and partner-dependency risks; competitors may pursue alternative sensing solutions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Note: an unrelated medical article appears due to the abbreviation “ADT” (and is not connected to ADT Inc.). Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.