Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 267,116 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,525,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,116 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 7.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $747,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 34.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PLD opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $142.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.