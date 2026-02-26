Jason Lippert Sells 10,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $1,427,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 334,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,820,745.48. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Jason Lippert sold 30,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $4,350,900.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,480,100.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $159.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Key Headlines Impacting LCI Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LCI Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: LCI reported a modest beat for its most recent quarter and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.25–$9.25, providing fundamental support for the stock’s valuation. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Featured Stories

