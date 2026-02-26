Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 524,411 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,411 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $248,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:O opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $67.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line and FFO/AFFO: Revenue grew ~11% year-over-year and AFFO/FFO roughly met consensus, supporting the REIT’s cash generation and dividend coverage. Realty Income’s Q4 AFFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Beat & Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio strength and investment plans: Management flagged high occupancy (stable rent recapture) and is targeting roughly $8B of investments in 2026, signaling growth ambitions. Realty Income targets $8B in 2026 investments while expanding global partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel raised price targets to ~$70 and put outperform/buy ratings on O, providing support to the rally and signaling upside from current levels. Benzinga TickerReport
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped ~18.5% in February (to ~3.0% of float), reducing one potential source of selling pressure and signaling less bearish positioning.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Realty Income as a reliable dividend name and long-term income holding; these retail-focused features support steady demand but don’t change the near-term earnings debate. 2 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
- Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss: Reported EPS of $0.32 vs. consensus ~$1.08 — the miss is a primary reason for the pullback, raising near-term execution concerns despite AFFO staying inline. MarketBeat earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/FFO outlook concerns: Multiple reports note management’s commentary about slowing demand and higher property-management costs, and some coverage says 2026 FFO may come in below Wall Street expectations — a key risk for a dividend-oriented REIT. Realty Income forecasts annual FFO below estimates on slowing demand, higher costs
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/coverage: Several outlets note the earnings miss and muted guidance as a reason shares “edged lower” after the report — indicating sentiment and positioning shifted more cautious post-release. Realty Income edges lower on Q4 earnings miss
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
