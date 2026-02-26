Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 524,411 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,411 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $248,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:O opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.