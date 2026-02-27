Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,004,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,909 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $146,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $177.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

