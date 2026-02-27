Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 2,535,018 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535,018 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $149,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,035,000 after buying an additional 9,808,890 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 133.0% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,005 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

