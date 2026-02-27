Financial Review: Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Cintas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Cintas 17.58% 41.07% 19.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and Cintas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp $290,000.00 6.64 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Cintas $10.34 billion 7.67 $1.81 billion $3.43 57.81

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Cintas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and Cintas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas 1 7 5 1 2.43

Cintas has a consensus price target of $218.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Cintas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cintas is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Risk and Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cintas has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cintas beats Rightscorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

