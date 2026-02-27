Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR opened at $564.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $573.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.55.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.95.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

