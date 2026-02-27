Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $961,000 Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2,597.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after buying an additional 198,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 88.9% during the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE KO opened at $80.48 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for KO (Q1/Q2 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 estimates and nudging nearer‑term quarter estimates higher — a direct fundamental reason for positive sentiment around earnings power and forward profitability. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Citi conference participation: CFO John Murphy will present at the Citi Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 9, providing investors live access to management commentary and an earnings‑cycle update (could clarify strategy and outlook but is informational rather than catalytic). Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Operational / strategic moves: Coca‑Cola is pausing U.S. availability of Topo Chico temporarily for production upgrades while promoting BodyArmor as the official NCAA March Madness sports drink and preparing a CEO transition — mixed near‑term supply disruption vs. marketing/brand gains and leadership change. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Industry context & comparisons: Analyst pieces weighing PepsiCo vs. Coca‑Cola and coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper's plans provide sector framing — useful for relative valuation and positioning but not company‑specific catalysts. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February — shorted shares increased ~21.5% to ~41.2M (about 1.0% of float) with a ~1.8 days‑to‑cover — that can pressure sentiment and amplify downside on weak news or earnings. Data source: Market data

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

