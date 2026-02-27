Close Asset Management Ltd Has $199.09 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 577.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 483,039 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 4.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $199,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $297.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $295,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 95,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,977.33. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.