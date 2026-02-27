Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $62,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

