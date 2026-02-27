Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and massive backlog — FIX reported $9.37 EPS vs. $6.75 expected and revenue of $2.65B (+41.7% YoY); year‑end backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B driven by data‑center and new construction demand, supporting near‑term revenue visibility and higher free cash flow. Comfort Systems: Strong Earnings and the Case for a Split

Q4 beat and massive backlog — FIX reported $9.37 EPS vs. $6.75 expected and revenue of $2.65B (+41.7% YoY); year‑end backlog nearly doubled to ~$11.94B driven by data‑center and new construction demand, supporting near‑term revenue visibility and higher free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research and dividend action — Zacks upgraded FIX (to strong‑buy) and several firms raised targets (DA Davidson, Stifel, UBS coverage noted); company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70, showing strong cash flow coverage. Zacks Research

Bullish research and dividend action — Zacks upgraded FIX (to strong‑buy) and several firms raised targets (DA Davidson, Stifel, UBS coverage noted); company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70, showing strong cash flow coverage. Positive Sentiment: Positive thematic coverage — independent analysis highlights Comfort Systems as a high‑growth infrastructure/data‑center play and a standout among mechanical contractors, reinforcing momentum narrative. Seeking Alpha: Infrastructure Superstar

Positive thematic coverage — independent analysis highlights Comfort Systems as a high‑growth infrastructure/data‑center play and a standout among mechanical contractors, reinforcing momentum narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Broader media mentions — FIX appears on dividend/watchlist roundups and multiple bullish articles highlighting momentum and growth attributes; useful for retail interest but less immediate impact than earnings/backlog. 247WallSt mention

Broader media mentions — FIX appears on dividend/watchlist roundups and multiple bullish articles highlighting momentum and growth attributes; useful for retail interest but less immediate impact than earnings/backlog. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling pressure — several insiders sold shares following the record results, including Brian E. Lane (9,365 shares, ~$13.6M) and Director William J. Sandbrook (2,500 shares). Large, clustered sales can signal profit‑taking or create short‑term selling pressure. Brian E. Lane Form 4

Insider selling pressure — several insiders sold shares following the record results, including Brian E. Lane (9,365 shares, ~$13.6M) and Director William J. Sandbrook (2,500 shares). Large, clustered sales can signal profit‑taking or create short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sales and media coverage of insider exits — other directors (Pablo Mercado, Constance Skidmore) also trimmed positions; media noted insiders selling after record results, which may reinforce concerns about peak expectations. Yahoo Finance: Insiders Sell After Record Results

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,440.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $951.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,405.00, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,500. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $37,445,464. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.