Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCIIU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCIIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Get Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 403,466 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: CCIIU) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company. Like other SPACs, it was formed to raise capital in the public markets for the purpose of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a business combination is completed, the SPAC itself typically has no operating business beyond managing the proceeds of its offering and pursuing acquisition opportunities.

The company’s primary activities center on sourcing and evaluating potential target businesses, structuring and negotiating a merger or similar transaction, and completing the regulatory and shareholder approval processes required to effect a closing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.