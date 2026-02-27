AXQ Capital LP Sells 25,386 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. United Bank raised its stake in CocaCola by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 52.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 109,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for KO (Q1/Q2 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 estimates and nudging nearer‑term quarter estimates higher — a direct fundamental reason for positive sentiment around earnings power and forward profitability. Read More.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $80.48 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

