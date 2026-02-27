Comparing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and PRA Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $47.02 million 0.02 -$55.10 million ($210.87) -0.01 PRA Group $1.11 billion 0.44 $70.60 million ($8.79) -1.44

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argo Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A PRA Group -29.55% 7.03% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and PRA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 1 0 0 1.50 PRA Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

PRA Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.32%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

PRA Group beats Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain



Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About PRA Group



PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit card accounts, private label and other credit card accounts, personal loans, automobile loans, and small business loans from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

