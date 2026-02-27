Head-To-Head Review: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) vs. Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldline and Ryvyl”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.56 billion 0.11 -$321.38 million N/A N/A Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.14 -$26.83 million ($36.37) -0.17

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ryvyl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldline.

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Ryvyl -36.89% N/A -21.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Worldline and Ryvyl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Worldline on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

