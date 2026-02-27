Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41,162 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,726,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,486,000 after buying an additional 2,506,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,666,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,310,000 after acquiring an additional 342,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,265,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,209 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 6,087,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,442,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.34 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.