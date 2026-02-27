Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,299 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after buying an additional 5,392,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,286,000 after buying an additional 2,169,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $17,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,086,800. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,487,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

