Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,648 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -636.36%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.