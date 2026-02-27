Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Positive Sentiment: Pre‑market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P‑500 futures and select big‑cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short‑term inflows into broad‑market ETFs. TipRanks 2/26

Pre‑market commentary and newsflow showing modest gains in S&P‑500 futures and select big‑cap earnings helped lift VOO in early trading, supporting short‑term inflows into broad‑market ETFs. Positive Sentiment: Similar pre‑market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI‑sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P‑tracking funds like VOO. TipRanks 2/25

Similar pre‑market strength was noted the prior day as investors awaited AI‑sector catalysts and earnings, a dynamic that can prop up passive S&P‑tracking funds like VOO. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short‑term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad‑market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. FXEmpire forecast

Market commentators and forecasters see a possible short‑term rally in U.S. indices, which could stabilize VOO if broad‑market buying continues; however, mixed futures and economic data keep upside uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate on the long‑term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low‑cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Yahoo — S&P and Chill

Investor debate on the long‑term “S&P 500 and chill” passive approach highlights continued retail demand for low‑cost S&P exposure (supportive for VOO), but some younger investors are weighing more active or thematic bets — a mix that leaves flows uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low‑cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Yahoo — VFIAX Yahoo — VFINX

Coverage comparing Vanguard’s S&P mutual fund share classes (VFIAX, VFINX) to ETFs underscores that VOO remains the low‑cost, liquid vehicle of choice for many investors — a structural positive but not an immediate price mover. Negative Sentiment: A prominent write‑up flags VOO’s low distribution yield (~1.1%) and warns retirees that the ETF may not meet income needs — such narratives can drive rotation into higher‑yield products (bonds, dividend ETFs) and pressure VOO flows if income demand rises. 247WallSt — Yield Worries

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $633.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.12. The stock has a market cap of $848.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

