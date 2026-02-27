Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

NYSE LNG opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.27. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

