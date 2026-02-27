Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,599 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.32 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

