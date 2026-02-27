Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Zillow Group worth $30,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,073,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,336 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,825,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,339 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,467,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 856,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 386,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on Z. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $604,499.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,248.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,433. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

