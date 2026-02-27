Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47,516 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $139,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,394,583,000 after acquiring an additional 381,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,184,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. New Street Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Positive Sentiment: Netflix publicly declined to increase its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, signaling it may walk away rather than overpay; the market is treating that as shareholder-friendly (less cash risk, fewer integration/regulatory headaches). Netflix declines to raise offer (Reuters)

Netflix publicly declined to increase its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, signaling it may walk away rather than overpay; the market is treating that as shareholder-friendly (less cash risk, fewer integration/regulatory headaches). Positive Sentiment: Investors are placing bullish bets: unusually large call-option volume was reported, indicating speculative optimism or hedged positioning ahead of a likely retreat from the WBD deal. Huge volume in Netflix call options (MSN)

Investors are placing bullish bets: unusually large call-option volume was reported, indicating speculative optimism or hedged positioning ahead of a likely retreat from the WBD deal. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s board has determined Paramount Skydance’s revised $31-per-share offer could qualify as a “Company Superior Proposal,” triggering a four-business-day window for Netflix to match or walk — an event that creates uncertainty but not an immediate outcome. WBD Board says Paramount proposal could be superior (WBD/Yahoo)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s board has determined Paramount Skydance’s revised $31-per-share offer could qualify as a “Company Superior Proposal,” triggering a four-business-day window for Netflix to match or walk — an event that creates uncertainty but not an immediate outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix made a programming/content move: it and Apple TV will collaborate on F1 content (streaming the Canadian Grand Prix live in the U.S. and making Drive to Survive S8 available on Apple TV) — a small positive for growth/engagement but not a near-term earnings catalyst relative to the M&A story. Netflix and Apple TV join on F1 content (Reuters)

Netflix made a programming/content move: it and Apple TV will collaborate on F1 content (streaming the Canadian Grand Prix live in the U.S. and making Drive to Survive S8 available on Apple TV) — a small positive for growth/engagement but not a near-term earnings catalyst relative to the M&A story. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political risk remains a material overhang: several state attorneys general have urged the DOJ to probe Netflix’s proposed Warner deal, meaning any revived bidding or consummation would likely face intense antitrust review and delay. 11 US states urge DOJ to probe Netflix-WBD deal (Reuters)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

