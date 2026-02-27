Financial Contrast: Biosig Technologies (STEX) and The Competition

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Biosig Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Biosig Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96% Biosig Technologies Competitors -570.12% -153.34% -54.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biosig Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biosig Technologies Competitors 77 78 155 6 2.28

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Biosig Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biosig Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biosig Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biosig Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 -$10.33 million -1.77 Biosig Technologies Competitors $60.80 million -$32.15 million 5.39

Biosig Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biosig Technologies. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biosig Technologies peers beat Biosig Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biosig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

