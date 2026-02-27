Citigroup Inc. Has $22.87 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.6%

ETR stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

