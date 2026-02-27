Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,424 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Reliance raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 (annualized $5.00), ex-dividend March 6 and payable March 20 — a shareholder-friendly action that supports income investors and helps underpin the share price. Dividend & company summary

Reliance raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 (annualized $5.00), ex-dividend March 6 and payable March 20 — a shareholder-friendly action that supports income investors and helps underpin the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Reliance presented at the 35th BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference — investor presentations can improve visibility and help management relay strategy, but by themselves are neutral until new guidance or deals emerge. Conference transcript

Reliance presented at the 35th BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference — investor presentations can improve visibility and help management relay strategy, but by themselves are neutral until new guidance or deals emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s subsidiary acquiring 30% of “REIL” in a Rs 853 crore share allotment was reported — this deal relates to Indian entities using the “Reliance” name and is not tied to U.S.-listed Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS); it may generate headlines but is unlikely to affect RS fundamentals. Meta/REIL article

Meta’s subsidiary acquiring 30% of “REIL” in a Rs 853 crore share allotment was reported — this deal relates to Indian entities using the “Reliance” name and is not tied to U.S.-listed Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS); it may generate headlines but is unlikely to affect RS fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reliance Chemo (an India-listed business) reported December quarter sales down ~11% YoY — relevant to investors tracking similarly named Indian affiliates but not to RS’s U.S. metals-distribution operations. News may create short-term headline noise. Reliance Chemo sales

Reliance Chemo (an India-listed business) reported December quarter sales down ~11% YoY — relevant to investors tracking similarly named Indian affiliates but not to RS’s U.S. metals-distribution operations. News may create short-term headline noise. Negative Sentiment: COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 RS shares (approx. $7.7M) on Feb 23, reducing his stake by ~63%. Large insider sales often spook short-term traders and can pressure the stock, especially when combined with recent analyst downgrades and an earnings miss. Insider sale disclosure

COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 RS shares (approx. $7.7M) on Feb 23, reducing his stake by ~63%. Large insider sales often spook short-term traders and can pressure the stock, especially when combined with recent analyst downgrades and an earnings miss. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Indian reports say the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached Anil Ambani’s Mumbai residence over alleged bank frauds tied to Reliance Communications. These stories concern a different corporate group (Anil Ambani’s Reliance) and not Reliance Steel & Aluminum, but they can create market confusion or headline-driven volatility for the “Reliance” ticker name. ED attachment (The Week) ED seizure (New Indian Express)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $315.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $365.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

