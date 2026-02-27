Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Mkm set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stem and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stem from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Trading Down 2.5%

Key Stem News

Shares of STEM opened at $11.35 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stem this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: analyst/press note says Stem (STEM) is expected to announce earnings on Wednesday — this is the primary event that could move the share price depending on results and guidance. Stem (STEM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Near-term catalyst: analyst/press note says Stem (STEM) is expected to announce earnings on Wednesday — this is the primary event that could move the share price depending on results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Local/community STEM education events (SC4 STEM Fest) — unrelated to Stem, Inc.’s energy-storage and software business; minimal/no impact on the stock. SC4 STEM Fest returns with 150+ hands-on activities

Local/community STEM education events (SC4 STEM Fest) — unrelated to Stem, Inc.’s energy-storage and software business; minimal/no impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about biological “stem cells” and research (particle analysis supporting stem cell research; stem cell patch for fetal spina bifida; in‑utero stem cell therapy; stem cells treating frailty) — scientifically notable but unrelated to Stem, Inc.’s commercial profile; unlikely to affect the stock. How particle shape and size analysis supports stem cell research

Articles about biological “stem cells” and research (particle analysis supporting stem cell research; stem cell patch for fetal spina bifida; in‑utero stem cell therapy; stem cells treating frailty) — scientifically notable but unrelated to Stem, Inc.’s commercial profile; unlikely to affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: More community/education items (GNOSEF 70 years celebration; Fort Wayne school STEM focus boosting enrollment; STEM day at Phoenix Raceway) — positive for STEM education generally but not tied to Stem, Inc.’s financials or contracts. GNOSEF Celebrates 70 Years of STEM

More community/education items (GNOSEF 70 years celebration; Fort Wayne school STEM focus boosting enrollment; STEM day at Phoenix Raceway) — positive for STEM education generally but not tied to Stem, Inc.’s financials or contracts. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: absence of fresh company-level news combined with a small market cap, negative earnings (negative P/E), and share price below recent moving averages can increase sensitivity to earnings misses or weak guidance — this likely contributed to today’s weaker trading.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stem by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.