Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $98,245,065 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.