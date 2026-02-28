Banco Santander S.A. Sells 134,281 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,281 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

