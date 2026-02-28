Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 3,802.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 248,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $17.72 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sibanye Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.2614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

