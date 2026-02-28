AXQ Capital LP Sells 6,947 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $150.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

