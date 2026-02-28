Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $6.7925. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 2,551 shares trading hands.

Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS: SPKKY) is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark’s portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

