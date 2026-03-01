Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $407.02 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.47 and its 200-day moving average is $378.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total value of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,877.54. This trade represents a 84.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,094. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,938,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More.

Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More.

SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More.

VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More.

SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More.

SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More.

SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares at ~$405.69 (~$515.6K), cutting his stake ~43.0%. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.