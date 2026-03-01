Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Buys 11,434 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,479.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after acquiring an additional 370,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.57.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

