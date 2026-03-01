Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,930 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,978,870,000 after buying an additional 323,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $143.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

