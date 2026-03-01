Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.3660. 44,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 153,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWONA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Trading Up 5.5%

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

Further Reading

