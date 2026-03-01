Short Interest in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Grows By 46.7%

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,259 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 71,761 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,402 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,402 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,822,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,190,000 after buying an additional 1,547,094 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AB Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BUFM opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

