Wolfe Research Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $97.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $2,173,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.