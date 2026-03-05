Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Price

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $374.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.42.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $284.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.45. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $900,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $916,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $450,856,000 after buying an additional 1,243,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cigna’s credit ratings were affirmed by AM Best (Financial Strength Rating A / Long‑Term ICR “a+”), which reduces balance‑sheet and counterparty concerns for investors. AM Best affirms ratings

Cigna’s credit ratings were affirmed by AM Best (Financial Strength Rating A / Long‑Term ICR “a+”), which reduces balance‑sheet and counterparty concerns for investors. Positive Sentiment: Major sell‑side support remains: Piper Sandler kept an Overweight stance and high price target (small trim), and other analysts continue to highlight Cigna’s growth profile after strong earnings. That provides continued analyst backing for the stock. Piper Sandler price target story

Major sell‑side support remains: Piper Sandler kept an Overweight stance and high price target (small trim), and other analysts continue to highlight Cigna’s growth profile after strong earnings. That provides continued analyst backing for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cigna reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook while announcing the CEO succession and elected Brian Evanko to the board — the outlook reaffirmation reduces immediate guidance risk. PR Newswire release

Cigna reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook while announcing the CEO succession and elected Brian Evanko to the board — the outlook reaffirmation reduces immediate guidance risk. Positive Sentiment: Cigna raised its quarterly dividend (announced recently), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat dividend note

Cigna raised its quarterly dividend (announced recently), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management appearances and investor conference activity (TD Cowen) plus regional PR (awards, interviews) provide investor color but are not immediate stock catalysts. TD Cowen presentation notice

Management appearances and investor conference activity (TD Cowen) plus regional PR (awards, interviews) provide investor color but are not immediate stock catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Profile/interview pieces on outgoing CEO David Cordani and the company’s long-term strategy add context for investors but are informational rather than catalytic. Courant CEO profile

Profile/interview pieces on outgoing CEO David Cordani and the company’s long-term strategy add context for investors but are informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: The CEO succession (David Cordani to retire July 1; President/COO Brian Evanko to succeed) prompted an initial negative market reaction as investors digested leadership change and execution risk, which was the primary near‑term drag on the stock. Seeking Alpha on leadership transition

The CEO succession (David Cordani to retire July 1; President/COO Brian Evanko to succeed) prompted an initial negative market reaction as investors digested leadership change and execution risk, which was the primary near‑term drag on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent filings show officers/directors trimming positions) can amplify near‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs; monitor whether sales continue. InsiderTrades alert

Insider selling (recent filings show officers/directors trimming positions) can amplify near‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs; monitor whether sales continue. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare sector weakness this week is a headwind for CI — sector declines can depress even well‑funded insurers in the short term. Yahoo sector update

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

