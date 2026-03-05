Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $34,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 27.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,988. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.