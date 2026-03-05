CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $78.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,129,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,276. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

