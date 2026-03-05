Chad Robins Sells 289,024 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 289,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $4,572,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,987,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,439,560.60. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 3,299,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after buying an additional 2,216,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,282 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a quarterly earnings beat with strong revenue growth (revenue up ~51% YoY), which underpins the stock’s positive momentum. MarketBeat ADPT summary

Company reported a quarterly earnings beat with strong revenue growth (revenue up ~51% YoY), which underpins the stock’s positive momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Guggenheim, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wall Street Zen), giving investors analyst support for higher valuations. Analyst coverage summary

Several sell-side firms raised price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Guggenheim, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wall Street Zen), giving investors analyst support for higher valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data error or non-material and shouldn’t be interpreted as meaningful short activity. (No actionable link.)

Reported short-interest entries show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data error or non-material and shouldn’t be interpreted as meaningful short activity. (No actionable link.) Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional activity: several funds reported modest new or increased positions in the fourth quarter; institutional ownership remains high (~99%), so movements are incremental. MarketBeat ownership note

Small institutional activity: several funds reported modest new or increased positions in the fourth quarter; institutional ownership remains high (~99%), so movements are incremental. Negative Sentiment: CEO Chad Robins executed multiple large sales in late Feb–early Mar (including 53,083 shares on Mar 3 and larger blocks on Mar 2 and Feb 27), reducing his stake materially; large insider sales can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance/insider-confidence questions. Chad Robins sale alert

CEO Chad Robins executed multiple large sales in late Feb–early Mar (including 53,083 shares on Mar 3 and larger blocks on Mar 2 and Feb 27), reducing his stake materially; large insider sales can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance/insider-confidence questions. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Harlan S. Robins also sold smaller blocks (10,000 and 14,233 shares on Mar 2–3), further increasing headline insider selling volume. Harlan S. Robins filings

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

