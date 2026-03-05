Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.14.
Salesforce Price Performance
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after buying an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,951,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,106,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 3,504,605 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce is using its Formula 1 partnership to showcase Agentforce (AI agents) and illustrate how large-brand marketing can accelerate adoption and commercial awareness for its AI offerings. This supports Salesforce’s narrative of shifting from seat‑based software to “digital labor” revenue potential. Salesforce Uses Formula 1 Deal To Showcase Agentforce AI Growth Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Company messaging and product launches (Agentforce for Communications, new partnerships such as Asymbl and GoDaddy integrating MuleSoft) reinforce a strategic pivot to AI agents and higher‑value workflows — a growth narrative that can support longer‑term revenue re‑rating if adoption scales. Salesforce Recasts Growth Story Around AI Agents And Capital Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary is revisiting CRM’s valuation after recent share weakness; pieces outline arguments both for continued undervaluation and for cautious outlooks depending on AI conversion speed and margin mix. This drives trading volatility but not a clear directional signal. A Look At Salesforce (CRM) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness And Undervaluation Debate
- Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Morgan Stanley TMT conference presentation (transcript) reiterates strategy, product roadmap and capital‑return priorities — useful for modelers but no new guidance that materially changes near‑term estimates. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting CRM as a “trending” stock and other media explainers (Zacks, TheStreet) increase attention but present mixed analyst actions and viewpoints — attention can lift liquidity but also amplify sell‑side target changes. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a Trending Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem activity: Faye’s acquisition of CRM Science (a Salesforce partner) underscores ecosystem consolidation and reseller dynamics — generally supportive of services demand but not directly material to revenue guidance. Faye Acquires CRM Science, Award Winning Salesforce Partner
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $250 (from $280) despite maintaining an Overweight rating — analyst downgrades or target cuts increase near‑term downside risk by lowering benchmarks investors use to value CRM. Piper Sandler Cuts Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Price Target to $250 from $280
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting startups and AI tools building bespoke CRMs signals a competitive threat: AI‑native vendors could displace legacy vendors in some segments faster than expected, pressuring growth and pricing power. Meet the Companies Vibe Coding Their Own CRMs
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
