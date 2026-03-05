ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 213,941 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,941 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $66,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 65.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Baidu Trading Up 0.2%

BIDU opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $165.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98.

Key Baidu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.